Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara: Challenges of the city include dates of concern, but COVID plateau looks close

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joins Pete McMurray with an update on COVID-19 cases in his city. Mayor McNamara shares the challenges he has faced in his town, like dates of concern, and he talks about steps Rockford has taken to safely reopen the economy.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

