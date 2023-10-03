Phil Martinez, Chair, Board of Directors, AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)-IL Chapter, joins John Williams to talk about how many people die by suicide each day, why veterans and LBGTQ youth have a higher rate of suicide than the general population, what we should keep an eye out for when we see someone struggling, some other risk factors that we should know about, how the pandemic impacted suicide numbers, and the upcoming Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk taking place on October 21st at Montrose Harbor in Chicago.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.