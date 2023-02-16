Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins John Williams to share the key takeaways from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s State of the State address. Listen in while Rick dives deep into Prizker’s $49.6 billion budget proposal for early education and more.
Rick Pearson: Gov. J.B. Prizker’s State of the State address key takeaways
by: Ashley Bihun
