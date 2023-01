Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department and author of “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” joins John Williams to talk about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and how this incident showed a lack of training, abysmal decision making, abuse of power, and cruelty by the officers.

