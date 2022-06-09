Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department, joins John Williams to talk about being named to a 9 member team that will investigate the massacre in Uvalde, TX. Kristen also talks about the controversy surrounding the Aurora Pride Parade and its permit being revoked by the city of Aurora. Her new book, “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing” will be available in July.

