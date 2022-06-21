Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department, joins John Williams to talk about when she decided that writing a book might be in her future, why she decided to retire from the Aurora Police Department, the experience being on duty during a mass shooting, the importance of training officers to handle a mass shooting, her transition from the police to civilian life, the challenge that some cities are having hiring police officers, and if she thinks Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is doing a good job. Her new book, “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” is available for pre-order now.

