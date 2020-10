Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Curran is running against Senator Dick Durbin and the Chicago Tribune has endorsed him. Mark joins John Williams to weigh in on the endorsement and what other publications in town had to say about him. He shares why he decided to run for Senate and shares his platform on issue. Some of those are in the spotlight this week as Amy Coney Barrett is questioned in the Supreme Court Justice confirmation hearings.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction