U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about tomorrow’s House Oversight Committee hearing that will address the urgent need to combat the gun violence epidemic in the United States. Congressman Krishnamoorthi also tells John what he expects to see at the public hearing of the January 6th committee on Thursday.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: What are the options for reducing gun violence?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.