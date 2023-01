U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about why he and other lawmakers are urging DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick to retract a statement about not enforcing the state’s new gun ban. Rep. Krishnamoorthi also talks about the ongoing issues with USPS, the controversy surrounding George Santos, and a big grant he helped secure for a Boys & Girls Club in his district.

