U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL 8) joins John Williams to talk about how he was able to help get the family of one of his constituents out of Gaza. Rep Krishnamoorthi also explains why he believes there should be a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: We have to have a pause in Israel-Hamas war
by: Pete Zimmerman
