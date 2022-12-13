U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about a number of topics that are making news including a couple of concerning things happening on Twitter since Elon Musk took over including the rise of antisemitism on the platform and the suppression of people who were protesting China’s government. Congressman Krishnamoorthi also discusses today’s positive report on inflation and the prisoner swap that brought WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home from Russia.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: We had to bring Brittney Griner home
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.