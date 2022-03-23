U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about what the U.S. should be doing to better help Ukraine in its battle with Russia. Rep. Krishnamoorthi also tells John about President Biden signing into law the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. The health care worker mental wellness bill was named in honor of Dr. Lorna Breen, who died by suicide while serving on frontlines of the pandemic.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘This is an all-in fight for every person in Ukraine and we have to do everything we can to help them’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.