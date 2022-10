U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul, the increase in threats to members of Congress since January 6th, his thoughts on an Illinois lawsuit that could invalidate some mail-in ballots, if the democrats need to shoulder any of the blame for inflation, how a railway merger could negatively impact his constituents, and his biggest accomplishments since he’s been in office.

