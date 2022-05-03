U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about the leaked document that shows the Supreme Court is prepared to overrule Roe v. Wade. Rep. Krishnamoorthi also tells John what he believes the U.S. should be doing to assist Ukraine in the battle against Russia.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on the likelihood the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.