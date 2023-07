U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about how he, along with U.S. Army veteran Chris McClanathan, were able to obtain a Special Immigration Visa for McClanathan’s friend Romal, who was an Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military. Rep. Krishnamoorthi explains how John introduced him to this story and what needed to be done to get Romal out of Afghanistan and into Pakistan before safely making it to the U.S.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction