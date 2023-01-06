U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Jon Hansen to talk about the House vote for a new Speaker, what he expects will happen with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, if he would vote for a Republican for speaker of the House, the importance of getting a speaker elected as soon as possible, and his memories of the January 6th insurrection.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Kevin McCarthy is putting himself over the country
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
