U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about why he voted ‘yes’ to the debt ceiling package. Rep. Krishnamoorthi explains what he likes and dislikes about the package, if he believes the deal will pass in the Senate, and how we can attack the deficit in a better way.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Debt deal avoids economic catastrophe
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
