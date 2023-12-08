U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL 8) joins John Williams to talk about a glowing profile in Foreign Policy about the the work the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is doing to map out a new era of U.S. competition with China. Congressman Krishnamoorthi also explains why he’s concerned with TikTok.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Blind trust in China would be foolish
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.