U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to talk about a number of topics that are making news including Congress’ efforts to avoid a rail strike, the Respect for Marriage Act passing in the Senate, the protests continuing in China over COVID restrictions, and what he expects when the GOP takes over the House in January.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: A rail strike would cripple our economy
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
