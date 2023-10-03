U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL5), Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, joins John Williams to talk about why he voted no on a spending bill that failed to provide Ukraine with the funding they need in their war against Russia. Rep. Quigley also discusses the vote to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the need for more federal funding for the migrant crisis in Chicago.

