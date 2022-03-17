U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL5), a House Intelligence Committee member and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, joins John Williams to talk about the situation in Ukraine, what additional assistance the U.S can give to combat Russia’s invasion, and the tremendous humanitarian effort underway to help Ukrainian refugees.
Rep. Mike Quigley on Vladimir Putin: ‘His intention is to level Ukraine, as it was from day one’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.