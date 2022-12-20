U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL5) joins John Williams to talk about the Jan. 6 Committee recommending that the Justice Department prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Quigley also gives an update on the war in Ukraine and an upcoming vote on a government spending package.
Rep. Mike Quigley: ‘I don’t see Putin changing his ultimate goal, which is the conquest of Ukraine and beyond’
by: Pete Zimmerman
