U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL5) joins John Williams to talk about the U.S. government hitting its borrowing limit and what will happen if there is no agreement between Republicans and Democrats in Congress to raise the debt ceiling. Congressman Quigley also discusses the latest ProPublica story about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepting lavish gifts without properly disclosing them.
Rep. Mike Quigley: Compromise needed to reach debt ceiling agreement
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.