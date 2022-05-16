Candidate for Chicago mayor and State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) joins John Williams to talk about why he decided to run for mayor, the violence in Chicago over the weekend, and if he believes Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to impose a curfew will help combat crime in the city.
Rep. Kam Buckner on Mayor Lightfoot’s weekend curfew: ‘This is a bad, bad use of our resources and our time and our energy’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.