Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL 16) joins John Williams to talk about the situation in Ukraine, if the U.S. response has been appropriate thus far, and why he regrets not voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger on U.S. support of Ukraine: ‘I think we are falling short, honestly, of what we can and should do’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.