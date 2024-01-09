Jerry Haggerty, Co-Owner of the Haggerty Auto Group, joins John Williams to talk EVs, the current status of the Chevy Bolt electric vehicles, the roadblocks (range anxiety) facing electric vehicles, the range of a typical EV, and why a hybrid vehicle makes a lot of sense right now.
Range anxiety is obstacle EVs are facing right now
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.