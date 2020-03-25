Pure Barre Studio Owner Susan Rothman on “Quarantone,” a free Instagram Live workout

Pure Barre Studio Owner Susan Rothman joins John Williams to describe the daily at-home work out routine her studios are instructing through Instagram during the quarantine “shelter-in-place” order. And Susan explains how participants can take advantage of full-length classes online, too.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon