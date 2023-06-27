Susan Gzesh, instructional professor at the University of Chicago and attorney of counsel at Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, joins John Williams to talk about Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis saying, if elected, he would end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.
Professor Susan Gzesh: It would be difficult for DeSantis to end birthright citizenship
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
