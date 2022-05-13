Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about Russia’s scaled down version of Victory Day on May 9th, what Vladimir Putin might be hoping for as the Russian invasion drags on, why he believes Putin has backed himself into a corner, what has likely surprised Putin the most about the way the war has been handled, the importance of keeping this invasion in the news, the possibility of Finland joining NATO, and why it’s disappointing that the military leadership in Russia continues to follow Putin’s orders.

