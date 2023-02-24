Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about today being one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Joel discusses the failures of the Russian military, the herculean efforts by the Biden administration (and its NATO allies) to help Ukraine, how the war has been impacting China and it’s relationships with both Russia and the U.S., how sanctions against Russia have been working, and when this war might reach a conclusion.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction