Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about the latest on the situation in Ukraine including the Russian government saying that the U.S. should be wary of continuing to arm Ukraine, how well the U.S. has been supporting Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, what the people in the eastern part of Ukraine want, and what should be paying attention to next
Professor Joel Ostrow: Russia doesn’t have the capacity right now to threaten the West
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
