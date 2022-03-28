Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, if he’s optimistic about Russia’s shift in strategy and if it’s a turning point in the battle, President Biden saying Putin can’t remain in power, the job that the administration has done so far, and if the war is going badly enough for Russia that they are modifying their objective.
Professor Joel Ostrow: ‘I still believe the administration has done an incredibly heroic job of unifying the response against Russia’s actions’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.