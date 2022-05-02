Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about the latest on the situation in Ukraine including Germany supporting an energy embargo on Russia, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger introducing legislation that would give congressional authorization for President Joe Biden to use U.S. military force in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, and what Vladimir Putin might say on May 9th which is Victory Day, marking the Russian defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 at the end of World War II.

