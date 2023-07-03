Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer joins John Williams to talk about the floods around the city. Roy explains what should be noted during a basement flood and their sewer backup prevention systems. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
President of Perma-Seal talks about basement floods in Chicago after rainfall this weekend
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.