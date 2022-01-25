Political Science Professor Dr. Joel Ostrow: What we should know about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Unity Day, via teleconference call, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Joel Ostrow, Political Science Professor and Russia expert at Benedictine University, joins John to explain why Russia is amassing troops along the Ukrainian border, what these means for people around the world, why some politicians are siding with Russia in the conflict, and what should the U.S. do if Russia does invade Ukraine.

