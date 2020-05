Pitchfork Contributing Editor Jenn Pelly joins John Williams to explain why the magazine awarded Fiona Apple with a 10 out of 10 score on Fetch The Bolt Cutters, and how she’s conveyed the world’s truth since the inception of her career. Plus, Jenn explains how Apple used her Venice Beach home for sound effects in her music, intentional or not.

