L to R: Jim Walter (Whisky Acres co-founder), Jaime Walter (Whiskey Acres CEO & co-founder), John Williams, Nick Nagele (Whiskey Acres COO & co-founder),…
L to R: Jim Walter (Whisky Acres co-founder), Jaime Walter (Whiskey Acres CEO & co-founder), John Williams, Nick Nagele (Whiskey Acres COO & co-founder), Brad Hoey (DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau board member)
L to R: Jim Walter (Whisky Acres co-founder), Jaime Walter (Whiskey Acres CEO & co-founder), John Williams, Nick Nagele (Whiskey Acres COO & co-founder),…
L to R: Jim Walter (Whisky Acres co-founder), Jaime Walter (Whiskey Acres CEO & co-founder), John Williams, Nick Nagele (Whiskey Acres COO & co-founder), Brad Hoey (DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau board member)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)