WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois.

Here are photos from the day:

Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.

L to R: Jim Walter (Whisky Acres co-founder), Jaime Walter (Whiskey Acres CEO & co-founder), John Williams, Nick Nagele (Whiskey Acres COO & co-founder), Brad Hoey (DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau board member)







































