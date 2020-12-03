Pet Expert Steve Dale | “Do your research!”

John Williams is joined with Pet Expert Steve Dale to talk about Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (15 Ward) who long championed the city’s anti-puppy mill ordinance that has now revered his position. Under new ordinance proposed by the Alderman pet shops are no longer restricted to only selling rescue dogs. Listen in as Steve Dales breaks down the importance of why people shouldn’t buy dogs from irresponsible breeders and pet stores and should stick to adopting dogs from shelters and rescues.

