Paul Mecurio, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian who works on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, joins John Williams in-studio to talk about his off-Broadway show, “Permission to Speak,” which will be coming to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie for 2 shows on Saturday, November 18th. Find tickets for the show here.
Paul Mecurio finds comedy in other people’s stories
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.