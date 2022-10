Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John Williams to talk about his mission to build a new opportunity center on the South Side and how it’s going to enhance the lives of those living in the neighborhood. Pastor Brooks is breaking ground on the new community center this Saturday! You can RSVP to the event here.

