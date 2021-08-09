Pastor Corey Brooks | ‘They put their life on the line every day for us to have safety and for them to be injured and hurt…that’s a very sad commentary’

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pastor Corey Brooks in-studio with John Williams (WGN Radio)

WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined by the Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, Corey Brooks. Listen in while John and Pastor Brooks discuss the many shootings that happened over the weekend in Chicago and what we can do as a society to help stop these incidents from continuing and honoring Officer Ella French.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular