WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined by the Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, Corey Brooks. Listen in while John and Pastor Brooks discuss the many shootings that happened over the weekend in Chicago and what we can do as a society to help stop these incidents from continuing and honoring Officer Ella French.
Pastor Corey Brooks | ‘They put their life on the line every day for us to have safety and for them to be injured and hurt…that’s a very sad commentary’
