Listener Paul Shah, President of Anderson & Shaw Roofing, along with other members of the Chicagoland Roofing Council, tell John Williams about a $50,000 donation their group is making to Pastor Corey Brooks and Project H.O.O.D, to help build their leadership and economic center in Woodlawn. The goal is to create a partnership with Pastor Brooks to build a roofing curriculum and help get people interested in the roofing trade.

