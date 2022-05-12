Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John Williams to talk about the number of funerals he’s presided over recently, why only a small amount of people are outraged over violence in Chicago, the importance of giving children mentors and opportunities to grow, his recent meeting with Ken Griffin and why more influential Chicagoans aren’t helping build his community center.

