Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John Williams to announce that Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel, has donated $5 million to Project Hood in an effort to build a new community center in Woodlawn.

Project HOOD seeks to help individuals empower their lives by offering resources and teaching marketable skills that will help people onto a path of stability and upward mobility.

