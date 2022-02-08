Parents for Choice of the Catholic Archdiocese wants to end masks in schools

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY – JANUARY 24: Nicole Brown, a second grade teacher, sits at a laptop computer with one of her students during a lesson at Carter Traditional Elementary School on January 24, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Students in the district are returning to in-person class after two weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) due to staffing issues caused by a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Attorney Rich Lenkov, partner at Bryce Downey & Lenkov and host of “Legal Face-Off,” joins guest host Anna Davlantes to discuss what we need to know about the temporary restraining order issued by a downstate judge that prohibits school districts from enforcing Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate. Also joining Anna is Robyn Franzen, parent of a preschooler at St. Catherine of Alexandria in Oak Lawn, and a member of the group, Parents for Choice of the Catholic Archdiocese, who tells Anna why the mask mandate needs to end.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular