Parents for Choice of the Catholic Archdiocese wants to end masks in schools

Attorney Rich Lenkov, partner at Bryce Downey & Lenkov and host of “Legal Face-Off,” joins guest host Anna Davlantes to discuss what we need to know about the temporary restraining order issued by a downstate judge that prohibits school districts from enforcing Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate. Also joining Anna is Robyn Franzen, parent of a preschooler at St. Catherine of Alexandria in Oak Lawn, and a member of the group, Parents for Choice of the Catholic Archdiocese, who tells Anna why the mask mandate needs to end.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.