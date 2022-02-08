Parents for Choice of the Catholic Archdiocese wants to end masks in schools

BEIJING (AP) — Maybe this “huge disappointment” — her words upon missing a gate early in the first Alpine race at the Beijing Olympics — will serve Mikaela Shiffrin well moving forward.

Maybe, just maybe, after describing her approach to the turn that ended her 2022 Games debut as “almost anxious,” this unusual mistake will help Shiffrin take stock of things and head into her next event, Wednesday’s slalom, and the ones after that, with a fresh mind, renewed enthusiasm and a strong sense of what went wrong.