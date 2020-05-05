Live Now
Jon Hansen filling in for Anna Davlantes

Parenting Expert Dr. John Duffy and DuPage County Teen Advisor Michaela Reis: What to do when missing prom to missing sitting with friends at lunch

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

A Thank You sign is seen at a bust stop in downtown Chicago, Friday, May 1, 2020. A new Illinois rule about wearing a face mask if over the age of two starts Friday, May 1, when people cannot maintain a six-foot social distance in public. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Clinical Psychologist Dr. John Duffy and DuPage County Reality Illinois Advisory Board Member Michaela Reis join John Williams to talk about what triggers teens most in the wake of the Coronavirus and school closures. Michaela gives some suggestions for teens to stay connected especially when the sadness of missing out strikes them. And Dr. Duffy explains how parents should counsel their teens, who are either missing their daily routines, or feeling relieved not to have to be around people.

