“Over My Dead Body” Host Matt Baglio on what drove “G.I. Joe” Gliniewicz

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amanda Metzler, a licensed cannabis grower, has beefed up security around her property and no longer dares to go out after dark because she's afraid of armed cartel members who run illegal marijuana farms in her region — even directly across the street.

Elin Miller, a vineyard owner, said the illegal sites have lured away so many field workers that grape growers and wineries are suffering labor shortages, particularly at harvest time.