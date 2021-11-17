“Over My Dead Body” Host Matt Baglio on what drove “G.I. Joe” Gliniewicz

“Over My Dead Body” was number one on Apple Podcasts in October and its season 3, hosted by New York Times Best-Selling Author Matt Baglio, discusses the staged suicide of Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz. Matt joins John Williams to tell him what went wrong that led “G.I. Joe” to that final decision of his life.
