Oak Brook Chief of Police James Kruger on another smash and grab, this time in Oak Brook Shopping Center

The logo of Louis Vuitton, a fashion house and luxury retail company is pictured on their store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Following shortly after John Williams’ discussion with Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger on smash and grab incidents at an Ulta store in Oak Brook, 14 perpetrators ran inside a Louis Vuitton in Oak Brook Shopping Center, stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise. Chief Kruger joins John Williams again.

