Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about her favorite Halloween treat to give out, how a heart healthy diet can also help your brain, what you should know about bag salad, how to use the 5/20 rule when choosing food, and what you can do with your pumpkin seeds. And as always, Dawn answers all your nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Why you should eat your pumpkin seeds
by: Pete Zimmerman
