Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about why you should be limiting your consumption of overly processed foods and diet / sugary drinks, if juice cleanses are safe and effective, and a reminder to visit your local farmers market. And, as always, Dawn answers all of your nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: What are the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables?
